Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.81.

NASDAQ:EA remained flat at $$142.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,330,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,184. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

