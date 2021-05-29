EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.35. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 207,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 116,317 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
