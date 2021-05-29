EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.35. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 207,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 116,317 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

