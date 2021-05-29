Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Short Interest Update

Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the April 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMPM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 213,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,909. Empire Post Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Empire Post Media

Empire Post Media, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

