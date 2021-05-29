Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Short Interest Up 97.4% in May

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the April 29th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE EMPW traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 249,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,093. Empower has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMPW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Empower by 803.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Empower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Empower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Empower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Empower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Empower in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

