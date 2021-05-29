Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.85, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $105.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Endava by 2,444.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

