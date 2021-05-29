Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-$618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.500 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. 118,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,791. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. Endava has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $105.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

