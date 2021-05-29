Endor Protocol Market Cap Reaches $60.47 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $60.47 million and $668,871.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00547271 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

