Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

