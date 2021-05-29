Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.