Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,461 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,278 shares of company stock worth $4,734,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

