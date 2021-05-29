Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 115.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

