Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IAA worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

