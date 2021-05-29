Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.