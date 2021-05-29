Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $114.56 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

