Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

