Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of VIAC opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

