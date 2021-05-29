Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,095 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,783. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

