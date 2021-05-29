Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,063 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FormFactor by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after buying an additional 142,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,309,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $19,578,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.