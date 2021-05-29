Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Shares of WK opened at $94.90 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,578,183. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

