Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Raised to $72.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELS. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

