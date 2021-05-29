Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

ETTYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$36.40 on Friday. Essity AB has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

