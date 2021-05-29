EvenCoin (EVN) 1-Day Volume Hits $123,583.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $96,663.56 and approximately $123,583.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00116630 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002611 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.27 or 0.00707106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

