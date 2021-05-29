EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the April 29th total of 788,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in EVERTEC by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EVERTEC by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EVERTEC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 263,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,264. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

