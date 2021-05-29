Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the April 29th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EVOL stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.18. Evolving Systems has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David S. Oros sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $358,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Oros sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $72,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,820 shares of company stock valued at $648,172 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

