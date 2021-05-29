ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.10

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.10 and last traded at $102.10, with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

