EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $134,442.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00864921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.15 or 0.09004894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00088999 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.