Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0592 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 71.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Exosis has a market cap of $30,570.40 and approximately $43.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

