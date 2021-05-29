Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $149.61 and last traded at $149.12, with a volume of 6657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

