extraDNA Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. extraDNA has a market cap of $564,376.63 and approximately $127,429.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,189.77 or 1.00251548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00034608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.01024324 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00516408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00380819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004043 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

