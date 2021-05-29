Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Xponance Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.7% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $127,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

FB traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $328.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,037,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78. The stock has a market cap of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock worth $565,801,844. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

