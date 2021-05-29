Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $40.92 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $40,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

