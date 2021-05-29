Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $76,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

