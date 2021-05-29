Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,245 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $70,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

