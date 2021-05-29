Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 55,840 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,840 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $93,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $260.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

