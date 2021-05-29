Falconswap (FSW) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $248,206.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00864921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.15 or 0.09004894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00088999 BTC.

FSW is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

