Ferrari’s (RACE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.43.
Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $210.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.12. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after buying an additional 723,416 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 95.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 61.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,330,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
