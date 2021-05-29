Ferrari’s (RACE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.43.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $210.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.12. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after buying an additional 723,416 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 95.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 61.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,330,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

