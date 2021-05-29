Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.70 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,364.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 569.27.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.