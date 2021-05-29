Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.70 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,364.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 569.27.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Analyst Recommendations for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.