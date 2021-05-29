Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the April 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRRVY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

FRRVY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.32. 13,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,093. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.