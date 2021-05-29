FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF remained flat at $$73.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $2.08 dividend. This is an increase from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $8.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

