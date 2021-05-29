Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Down 45.0% in May

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the April 29th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 135,886 shares in the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,557,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,815,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,094,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $395.63. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

