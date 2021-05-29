Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the April 29th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

FRRPF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.64. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,853. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

