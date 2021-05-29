Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $67.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

