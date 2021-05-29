Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $10,895,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $157.72 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

