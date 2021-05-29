Fifth Third Bancorp Has $489,000 Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The New York Times by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The New York Times by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 121,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 87,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYT stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

