Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.11 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

