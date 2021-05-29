Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 54,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 276,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.