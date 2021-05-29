Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,877 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

UAL opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

