Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 10,370 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 178.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

