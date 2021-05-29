Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $360.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.