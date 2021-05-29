Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

